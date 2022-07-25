TimeScale Financial, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 563 stocks valued at a total of $365.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(26.93%), SCHF(23.28%), and SCHD(10.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TimeScale Financial, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TimeScale Financial, Inc. bought 43,973 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 2,700,017. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $32.12 per share and a market cap of $26.46Bil. The stock has returned -16.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

TimeScale Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 12,768 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.52 per share and a market cap of $35.59Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, TimeScale Financial, Inc. bought 17,188 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 815,979. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.09.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $24.92 per share and a market cap of $8.46Bil. The stock has returned -18.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

TimeScale Financial, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 5,045 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 07/25/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $89.98 per share and a market cap of $379.10Bil. The stock has returned 63.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 74.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, TimeScale Financial, Inc. bought 4,347 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 161,601. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.78.

On 07/25/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $86.07 per share and a market cap of $14.66Bil. The stock has returned -20.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

