FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were AMJ(5.55%), XLV(3.00%), and XME(2.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 158,910 shares of ARCA:AMJ for a total holding of 447,619. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.85.

On 07/25/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 USD 19.03661 traded for a price of $20.34 per share and a market cap of $2.42Bil. The stock has returned 19.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 23,436 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 35,764. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 07/25/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $130.51 per share and a market cap of $39.14Bil. The stock has returned 0.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a price-book ratio of 4.69.

FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 14,929 shares. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 07/25/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $331.55 per share and a market cap of $315.03Bil. The stock has returned 37.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-book ratio of 33.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.81 and a price-sales ratio of 10.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC bought 61,617 shares of ARCA:XME for a total holding of 102,072. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.19.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF traded for a price of $45.23 per share and a market cap of $1.92Bil. The stock has returned 8.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:VZ by 78,104 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 07/25/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $44.76 per share and a market cap of $187.98Bil. The stock has returned -15.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

