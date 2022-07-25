Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $608.00Mil. The top holdings were VV(9.91%), VEA(9.35%), and VB(8.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 200,069 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.45 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.98 per share and a market cap of $82.26Bil. The stock has returned -9.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 757,534-share investment in ARCA:SPAB. Previously, the stock had a 3.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.56 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $26.71 per share and a market cap of $6.18Bil. The stock has returned -9.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 172,657 shares in NAS:MBB, giving the stock a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.83 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.9 per share and a market cap of $21.66Bil. The stock has returned -7.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 347,498-share investment in NAS:VMBS. Previously, the stock had a 2.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.02 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.56 per share and a market cap of $14.73Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 516,150 shares in BATS:IBMP, giving the stock a 2.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.98 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $25.51 per share and a market cap of $122.45Mil. The stock has returned -5.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

