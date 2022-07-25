GFG Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $328.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(13.56%), SPMV(9.15%), and GSIE(6.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GFG Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 410,820 shares in BATS:SPMV, giving the stock a 9.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.79 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF traded for a price of $36.7279 per share and a market cap of $20.93Mil. The stock has returned -3.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.57.

During the quarter, GFG Capital, LLC bought 406,380 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 722,155. The trade had a 7.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.28.

On 07/25/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $78.52 per share and a market cap of $11.44Bil. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.48.

The guru sold out of their 50,287-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 3.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $166.65 per share and a market cap of $451.01Bil. The stock has returned -54.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, GFG Capital, LLC bought 26,025 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 57,517. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $363.61 per share and a market cap of $259.38Bil. The stock has returned -8.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

During the quarter, GFG Capital, LLC bought 6,177 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 11,220. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $232.81 per share and a market cap of $61.16Bil. The stock has returned -17.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a price-book ratio of 8.75.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

