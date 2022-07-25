ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $514.00Mil. The top holdings were MTB(5.29%), MSFT(4.84%), and MCY(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 8,116 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 177,400. The trade had a 3.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/25/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $107.51 per share and a market cap of $1,418.78Bil. The stock has returned -19.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 5.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 137,706-share investment in NYSE:PII. Previously, the stock had a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.62 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, Polaris Inc traded for a price of $113 per share and a market cap of $6.72Bil. The stock has returned -13.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Polaris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-book ratio of 6.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMGN by 32,348 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.

On 07/25/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $248.72 per share and a market cap of $132.87Bil. The stock has returned 3.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-book ratio of 145.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 26,171 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.16.

On 07/25/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.46 per share and a market cap of $453.81Bil. The stock has returned 2.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ABSHER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 45,128 shares of NYSE:RL for a total holding of 215,533. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.08.

On 07/25/2022, Ralph Lauren Corp traded for a price of $96.78 per share and a market cap of $6.75Bil. The stock has returned -9.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ralph Lauren Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

