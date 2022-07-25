Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were VGSH(34.38%), PTBD(32.15%), and SPLV(6.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VONV by 160,907 shares. The trade had a 6.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.38.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund traded for a price of $65.84 per share and a market cap of $5.96Bil. The stock has returned -3.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

During the quarter, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC bought 74,495 shares of ARCA:SPLV for a total holding of 123,556. The trade had a 3.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.39.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $62.36 per share and a market cap of $10.24Bil. The stock has returned 0.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a price-book ratio of 3.04.

The guru established a new position worth 62,473 shares in ARCA:IEMG, giving the stock a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.28 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.5 per share and a market cap of $64.83Bil. The stock has returned -21.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

During the quarter, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC bought 108,764 shares of ARCA:TPHE for a total holding of 110,521. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.41.

On 07/25/2022, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF traded for a price of $25.0187 per share and a market cap of $62.55Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a price-book ratio of 2.45.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TPHD by 86,994 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.76.

On 07/25/2022, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF traded for a price of $30.57 per share and a market cap of $172.72Mil. The stock has returned 3.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a price-book ratio of 2.46.

