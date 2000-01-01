At least one group is bullish about the outlook for the medtech industry: venture capitalists.

Venture capital firms poured $4.4 billion into medical device companies in the first half of the year, which Evaluate reported makes the investments for all of 2022 on pace to equal the totals during the past two years.

In contrast, the initial public offering landscape was relatively barren. In the first half, only three medtechs have braved the public markets, and the spinoff of Bausch & Lomb Corp. ( BLCO, Financial) from Bausch Health Companies Inc. ( BHC, Financial) was priced well below expectations.

The two other medtech IPOs were Chinese companies, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. ( MHUA, Financial) and spine implant maker Tenon Medical Inc. ( TNON, Financial). The former went public at $10 a share, but has since plummeted to about $3. That performance looks spectacular when compared to Tenon. That company hit the market at $5 a share and traded as high as $60 before the bottom dropped out and took the stock to under $2.

The past few weeks have seen additional activity, albeit hardly blockbusters. Virax Biolabs Group Ltd. ( VRAX, Financial) raised $6.8 million with its July 20 IPO, while Seoul-based medical AI software provider Lunit Inc. ( XKRX:328130, Financial) scored $42 million.

Companies often favor the venture capital route because it buys them time to develop their products and get them to market without public shareholders breathing down their necks. Venture capital funds often allow companies to think long term and make smarter decisions in tough times.

Caption: Shares of the three medtechs that went public in the first half of 2022 have disappointed investors.

The most common investment rounds so far this year have been A and B rounds, when companies are not ready for a public debut. These cash injections give companies smaller rounds of backing needed to prove their products or services are innovative. Investors may want to put the names of these companies in their back pockets as potential buys down the line.

Digital health is currently the focus of much of the innovation. 2022’s biggest venture capital tranche to date went to Biofourmis, a Boston-based global leader in virtual care and digital therapeutics. The company says it offers an innovative and comprehensive [email protected] platform that enables clinicians to deliver personalized predictive care to patients outside of a traditional hospital or clinic across the continuum of care.

The $300 million round allowed Biofourmis to secure two things: a unicorn valuation and former Medtronic ( MDT, Financial) CEO Omar Ishrak as chairman of its board.

Other digital medtech groups that scored it big included Aidoc, Mindmaze and Viz AI. Mindmaze works on digital therapeutics, including a video game for stroke rehabilitation, while the other two are targeting the use of artificial intelligence to evaluate diagnostic images and identify those most in need of further scrutiny.