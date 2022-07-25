Marshall Financial Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 178 stocks valued at a total of $249.00Mil. The top holdings were SRLN(8.28%), BUFT(6.29%), and VCSH(5.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Marshall Financial Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 843,282 shares in BATS:BUFT, giving the stock a 6.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.21 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF traded for a price of $18.77 per share and a market cap of $152.04Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

The guru established a new position worth 111,364 shares in ARCA:FMF, giving the stock a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.55 during the quarter.

On 07/25/2022, First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund traded for a price of $49.42 per share and a market cap of $163.19Mil. The stock has returned 6.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought 136,886 shares of ARCA:SRLN for a total holding of 494,682. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.13.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $42.44 per share and a market cap of $8.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FPEI by 244,055 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.5.

On 07/25/2022, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF traded for a price of $18.06 per share and a market cap of $585.14Mil. The stock has returned -9.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SSO by 68,786 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.78.

On 07/25/2022, ProShares Ultra S&P500 2x Shares traded for a price of $49.18 per share and a market cap of $2.98Bil. The stock has returned -22.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

