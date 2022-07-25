Goepper Burkhardt LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $165.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHG(12.31%), SCHB(12.11%), and VIG(10.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Goepper Burkhardt LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 4,731 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/25/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.14 per share and a market cap of $1,232.53Bil. The stock has returned -33.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-book ratio of 9.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.22 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought 135,530 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 271,169. The trade had a 6.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.89.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.89 per share and a market cap of $14.15Bil. The stock has returned -18.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a price-book ratio of 6.82.

During the quarter, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought 182,947 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 373,823. The trade had a 5.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $46.41 per share and a market cap of $20.40Bil. The stock has returned -11.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

During the quarter, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought 47,750 shares of NAS:BSCQ for a total holding of 176,233. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.43.

On 07/25/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.47 per share and a market cap of $1.12Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought 9,313 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 34,089. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.1.

On 07/25/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $72.52 per share and a market cap of $35.59Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

