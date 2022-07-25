Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 192 stocks valued at a total of $91.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.99%), BRK.B(7.46%), and MSFT(6.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 14,183 shares. The trade had a 4.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 07/25/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $218.51 per share and a market cap of $97.17Bil. The stock has returned -57.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-book ratio of 5.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 21,478 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 21,743. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.52.

On 07/25/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $109.28 per share and a market cap of $171.41Bil. The stock has returned -33.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-book ratio of 11.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 12,740 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 18,900. The trade had a 1.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.87.

On 07/25/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.76 per share and a market cap of $12.58Bil. The stock has returned 0.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:CMF by 21,224 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.33.

On 07/25/2022, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.29 per share and a market cap of $1.83Bil. The stock has returned -7.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 7,482 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/25/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.71 per share and a market cap of $31.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

