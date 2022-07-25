WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1411 SECOND LOOP ROAD FLORENCE, SC 29505-2801

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $205.00Mil. The top holdings were AVUS(27.86%), AVDE(12.59%), and BSV(7.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 249,382 shares of BATS:VUSB for a total holding of 260,437. The trade had a 5.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.29.

On 07/25/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.25 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 151,536 shares of ARCA:AVUS for a total holding of 876,635. The trade had a 4.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.05.

On 07/25/2022, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $68.26 per share and a market cap of $2.33Bil. The stock has returned -7.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.66.

During the quarter, WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 151,235 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 505,594. The trade had a 3.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.23.

On 07/25/2022, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $51.96 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -16.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 196,768 shares of ARCA:FLRN for a total holding of 358,633. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.35.

On 07/25/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.22 per share and a market cap of $3.26Bil. The stock has returned -0.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 106,189 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 183,167. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.47.

On 07/25/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.635 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.