The law firm of Kessler+Topaz+Meltzer+%26amp%3B+Check%2C+LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE%3A+NRGV) f/k/a Novus Capital Corporation II (NYSE: NXU) (“Energy Vault”). On July 21, 2022, shares of Energy Vault fell over 6% after Culper Research issued a report that calls into serious question the business and operations of the company.

If you are an Energy Vault investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ECLICK+HERE%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E to fill out our online form or contact %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3EKessler+Topaz+Meltzer+%26amp%3B+Check%2C+LLP%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktmc.com%2Fnew-cases%2Fenergy-vault-f%2Fk%2Fa-novus-capital-corporation-investigation%3Futm_source%3DPR%26amp%3Butm_medium%3Dlink%26amp%3Butm_campaign%3Dnovus%26amp%3Bmktm%3Dr

