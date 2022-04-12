CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”; the “Investment Manager”) reported today historical transactions as outlined below.

On April 12, 2022, CI GAM disposed of, on behalf of accounts and investment funds managed by it, 710,000 common shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. (“G Mining”), a company with a head office at 7900 W. Tashereau Blvd., Building D, Suite 210, Brossard, QC J4X 1C2, resulting in a 0.282% decrease in its securityholding percentage. Immediately before the disposition, CI GAM held 16,393,835 common shares of G Mining and 8,907,917 warrants convertible into common shares, representing approximately 10.068% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Immediately after the disposition, CI GAM held 15,683,835 common shares of G Mining and 8,907,917 warrants convertible into common shares, representing approximately 9.786% of the issued and outstanding common shares. The common shares were sold on the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $0.85 per share for $599,949.97 in total, net of commission. On April 25, 2022, the Investment Manager exercised 5,286,417 warrants that were held and previously disclosed which converted into 5,286,417 common shares of G Mining at a price of $0.80.

The Investment Manager, on behalf of the accounts and investment funds managed by them, acquired or disposed of the securities for investment purposes.

An early warning report with respect to the transactions above will be filed today on the SEDAR profile of G Mining at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting CI GAM. This news release is issued by CI GAM pursuant to sections 5.1 and 5.2 of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $333.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022.

