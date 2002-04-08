NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong” or the “Company”) (: HASI) and certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws by issuing false and misleading statements and/or omitting material information necessary to make statements made not misleading. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hannon Armstrong securities and have since suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or via email at [email protected], for more information.



On July 12, 2022, short-selling firm Muddy Waters published a report alleging that Hannon Armstrong uses complex and misleading accounting strategies to the point where its financials are “effectively meaningless.” In addition, Muddy Waters believes Hannon Armstrong’s 2021 generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) income should actually be lower by $362.7 million, which would equate to a loss of $235.4 million at the midpoint.

On this news, the price of Hannon Armstrong’s common stock declined $6.92 per share, or over 19%, to close at $29.41 per share on July 12, 2022.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Hannon Armstrong securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 or at [email protected].

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT: