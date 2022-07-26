F&V Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

805 THIRD AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $281.00Mil. The top holdings were CVX(5.79%), RTX(4.78%), and ADM(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were F&V Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

F&V Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ADM by 56,965 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.46.

On 07/26/2022, Archer-Daniels Midland Co traded for a price of $75.62 per share and a market cap of $42.55Bil. The stock has returned 33.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archer-Daniels Midland Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

F&V Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MRO by 193,545 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.72.

On 07/26/2022, Marathon Oil Corp traded for a price of $23.18 per share and a market cap of $16.40Bil. The stock has returned 103.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-book ratio of 1.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, F&V Capital Management, LLC bought 19,185 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 191,065. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.89.

On 07/26/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $44.59 per share and a market cap of $35.39Bil. The stock has returned -22.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, F&V Capital Management, LLC bought 6,375 shares of NYSE:CVS for a total holding of 96,654. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 07/26/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $94.49 per share and a market cap of $123.91Bil. The stock has returned 16.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, F&V Capital Management, LLC bought 3,350 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 112,478. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 07/26/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $148.48 per share and a market cap of $291.74Bil. The stock has returned 55.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.