Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

701 5TH AVE, SUITE 4200 SEATTLE, WA 98104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $97.00Mil. The top holdings were SENEA(2.63%), PLAB(2.58%), and EBF(2.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 51,027 shares in NYSE:MMI, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.62 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Marcus & Millichap Inc traded for a price of $38.38 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned 6.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marcus & Millichap Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KFRC by 24,439 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.4.

On 07/26/2022, Kforce Inc traded for a price of $62 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 4.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-book ratio of 6.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 79,997-share investment in NAS:APEI. Previously, the stock had a 1.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.11 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, American Public Education Inc traded for a price of $15.97 per share and a market cap of $301.14Mil. The stock has returned -43.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Public Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC bought 48,141 shares of NAS:TITN for a total holding of 79,933. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.98.

On 07/26/2022, Titan Machinery Inc traded for a price of $26.01 per share and a market cap of $586.99Mil. The stock has returned -9.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Titan Machinery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Euclidean Technologies Management, LLC bought 12,527 shares of NYSE:REX for a total holding of 21,917. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.44.

On 07/26/2022, REX American Resources Corp traded for a price of $92.22 per share and a market cap of $549.08Mil. The stock has returned 15.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, REX American Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.