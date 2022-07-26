Regal Wealth Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

12501 SEAL BEACH BOULEVARD SEAL BEACH, CA 90740

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $139.00Mil. The top holdings were IWD(16.89%), IWF(15.20%), and IVV(9.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Regal Wealth Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Regal Wealth Group, Inc. bought 2,735 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 35,667. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/26/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $397.65 per share and a market cap of $293.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 7,321 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.87.

On 07/26/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.71 per share and a market cap of $31.53Bil. The stock has returned -5.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 3,147 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.45.

On 07/26/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.98 per share and a market cap of $82.28Bil. The stock has returned -9.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SHYG by 6,358 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.94.

On 07/26/2022, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $41.67 per share and a market cap of $4.78Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.10.

Regal Wealth Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 1,381 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.08.

On 07/26/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $150.2 per share and a market cap of $52.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a price-book ratio of 2.09.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.