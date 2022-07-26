BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $191.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.24%), XOP(5.05%), and MSFT(4.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 188,964 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 4.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.91 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $44.76 per share and a market cap of $6.32Bil. The stock has returned 4.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

During the quarter, BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 45,856 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 47,764. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $101.87.

On 07/26/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.76 per share and a market cap of $12.58Bil. The stock has returned 0.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, BNC WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 22,914 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 29,127. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 07/26/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $115.22 per share and a market cap of $338.41Bil. The stock has returned -20.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 11,293-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $193.38 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $166.65 per share and a market cap of $451.01Bil. The stock has returned -54.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 12,195 shares in NYSE:EXR, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $185.58 during the quarter.

On 07/26/2022, Extra Space Storage Inc traded for a price of $178.04 per share and a market cap of $23.91Bil. The stock has returned 7.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Extra Space Storage Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-book ratio of 7.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.82 and a price-sales ratio of 15.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

