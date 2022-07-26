VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp. ( TSXV:MARV, Financial)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022).

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

Late-off time TDEM response anomalies have outlined 7 linear target trends (A through G) that strike northwest-southeast for several kilometres.

Figure 2. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property.

These Late-off time TDEM responses coincide well with the edges of magnetic highs, making them targets of high merit for massive sulphides (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Late-off time TDEM response anomalies over tilt angle derivative magnetics.

Compilation of historical drilling and mineralized showings reveal remarkable coincidence of these 7 trends with recorded Ni-Cu-Co bearing massive to semi-massive sulphides (Figure 4).

Figure 4. TDEM-magnetic trends coincident with recorded Ni-Cu-Co mineralization and Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineralization. True widths of mineralization is not yet known.

Crews have been mobilized to the property to confirm historic drill holes that contain highly anomalous Ni-Cu-Co intersections, confirm the nature and significance of Ni-Cu-Co showings, survey those areas of high merit with a Beep Mat and prospect the newly interpreted TDEM trends for new Ni-Cu-Co mineralization. If the historical drill holes can be located, low frequency downhole surveys will be performed to assist with future targeting efforts.

Commentary

"Exploration crews are now mobilized at the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co Property, we are extremely pleased with the results of the heliborne survey in generating targets. The Duhamel Property is a fertile host for Ni-Cu-Co massive sulphides and iron Ti-V-Cr mineralization demonstrated by historical exploration. We remain confident that our field crews will not only confirm historical showings, but also find new Ni-Cu-Co-occurrences along these trends. We are very keen to determine if the historic drill collars can be located, and if it is possible to conduct low frequency BHEM downhole surveys on these holes. It is common that the higher conductivity representing Ni-Cu bearing massive sulphides are missed by previous operators and these lenses of mineralization are located just off-hole. The results of the field work will enable us to define and select our best targets for diamond drilling." stated Karim Rayani - President & Chief Executive Officer, Director.

The Duhamel Property

The Duhamel project is located between Chutes-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Reservoir deformation zones (or areas) included in central part of Proterozoic Grenville Geological Province (Figure 2). The Duhamel Property is characterized by the presence of large mafic to ultramafic intrusive rock bodies located in northern margin of the Saguenay‐Lac‐Saint‐Jean (SAGLSJ) Anorthosite Suite, one of the largestanorthosite intrusive bodies in the world. The Chute-des-Passes-Pipmuacan reservoir areas contains numerous massive sulfide and iron oxide mineralization occurrences recognized and documented by the Quebec government (Sigeom, Figure 5).

Figure 5. Ni‐Cu‐Co and Fe‐Ti‐P‐V mineral occurrences on the Chute-des-Passes and Pipmuacan Areas (modified from Hébert et Cadieux, 2002)

The Duhamel Property currently contains seven (7) occurrences of Ni-Cu-Co sulphides and one (1) Fe-Ti-V iron oxide occurrence discovered between 1997 to 2001 by previous operators who defined a 13 km long mineralized rock corridor (Figure 4). Drill intercept highlights include 1.27% Ni, 0.33% Cu, and 0.12% Co over 3.0 meters by Virginia Gold Mines in 2000 that contained massive sulfides. Compilation of historic assessment reports to date reveals more than thirty (30) Ni-Cu (Co) and four (4) Fe-Ti (V, Cr) mineral occurrences which confirms this corridor to be highly prospective for new Ni-Cu-Co discoveries, as well as Fe-Ti (Cr, V) discoveries.

Further to the compilation of previously filed assessment reports Marvel recovered from historical data a grab sample (from massive Iron-Titanium Oxides), the result assaying 0.28% V 2 O 5 associated with 20.8% T i O 2 and 0.13% Cr 2 0 3 .

Qualified Person

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect )

) Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

