Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the second quarter of 2022 and updated its outlook for full year 2022.

The Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and other earnings materials can be found on the Moody’s IR website at ir.moodys.com. In addition, the earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“In times of heightened uncertainty, our customers rely on Moody’s unparalleled global insights and analysis to deliver comprehensive and integrated perspectives on risk,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “Demand for our market-leading products and solutions that enable decision makers to holistically identify, measure and manage risk propelled Moody’s Analytics to another quarter of impressive growth. While the fundamental drivers underpinning debt issuance remain firmly intact, global economic uncertainty significantly curtailed market activity.”

Date and Time July 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) Webcast The replay and supplemental presentation can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com under “Events & Presentations”. Dial in U.S. and Canada +1-877-400-0505 Other callers +1-720-452-9084 Passcode 8161371 Dial In Replay A replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET, July 26, 2022 until 4:00 p.m. ET, August 24, 2022. U.S. and Canada +1-888-203-1112 Other callers +1-719-457-0820 Passcode 8161371

Moody's (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets.

