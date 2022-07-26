The J&J and PepsiCo veteran will run the Company's business development functions

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT),(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Mr. Manos Spanos has joined the Company as its first Chief Business Officer. Mr. Spanos brings 22 years of experience, including global businesses, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, and Danone, as well as startup experience with L-Nutra, a high-growth biotech company. Mr. Spanos brings extensive experience building commercial and product operations and leading go-to-market teams to his new role. He will oversee business development for META, building scale partnerships and accelerating revenue growth, to establish a global leadership position in the rapidly emerging metamaterials industry.

"I am happy to welcome Manos Spanos as our Chief Business Officer. He brings extensive expertise in launching breakthrough innovations, marketing, and business development, that will help META accelerate its next stage of growth," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "He is a strategic and ambitious leader with a track record for successfully growing global businesses, and we are excited to have him join us on our journey."

Mr. Spanos joins META from L-Nutra, Inc., a biotech company leading the discovery, design, and commercialization of novel, breakthrough nutrition technology and therapeutic solutions. In 2021, as President for the consumer division, he led the team to deliver 30% growth. Recently, he enabled triple digit growth in international business through reshaping partnerships in Italy, Germany, and the UK, expanding business in the Middle East and completing distribution deals in Japan and China.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the family of Meta Materials," said Manos Spanos, META's new Chief Business Officer. "The spirit of a true trailblazer is something that I always aspired to, and at META, we are taking that spirit to the next level. Together, we will help customers grow significantly by helping them unlock the full value of unique, next generation products with META's world-leading solutions and devices. I am looking forward to working with our amazing global team to forge the strong partnerships that will bring to market these proprietary solutions in the fields of Aerospace & Defense, Communications, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Medical."

Previously, Mr. Spanos was leading the marketing and business development efforts for the largest business unit of Danone globally, where he fueled a turnaround that drove sustained growth in retail sales as Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to Danone, Mr. Spanos spent ten years with PepsiCo, with his last role being Vice President Marketing. For one of the largest PepsiCo brands with $10 billion in retail sales, he led the programs that helped the business unit become the fastest revenue growing carbonated soft drink line in the PepsiCo portfolio. Mr. Spanos began his career in product management with Johnson & Johnson.

Since 2018, Mr. Spanos has been a Board member of the National Advertising Review Board (NARB) and has won numerous industry accolades including the International Marketer of the Year Award from the Internationalist/ANA. Mr. Spanos is an alumnus of Hartwick College of New York, with a bachelor's degree in Management. He holds an MBA in Marketing from the University of Miami (UM), where he currently serves as Member of the Marketing Board for the UM School of Business.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

