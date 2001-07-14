ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced the winners of its second annual ON24X Awards, honoring the companies that are engaging customers with compelling, digital experiences. Leading brands are using the ON24+platform to connect with more prospects and customers and generate first-person data and insights that are driving measurable business impact. The following companies were recognized for advancing digital engagement within their companies and across their industries:

The Content Experience Award: Humana, a leading health insurance company, delivered on-demand multimedia experiences with a fully branded content hub to provide highly relevant and time-sensitive content to employers during the height of the pandemic. The company drove high audience engagement with their content hub, with 60% of attendees becoming recurring visitors.

The Closer Award: Home Depot switched to online home improvement workshop tutorials, increasing their workshop offerings from two to almost 60 per month. The company tracked spending and attribute purchases to workshop participants, allowing them to directly connect revenue to their virtual training sessions.

The Digital Journey Award: Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, and a leader in the field of vital cancer-fighting technologies and solutions for clinical partners and their patients, used digital experiences to educate and train oncology medical professionals on their products. The company drove digital engagement to help healthcare professionals around the world deliver care to cancer patients in need.

Ultimate Virtual Event Award: SAP, creator of business operations and customer relations software,won the best all-around event award for SAP Customer Experience: Live 2021. Designed for both brand awareness and demand generation, SAP created a two-day, global hybrid event with both virtual and in-person sessions. Their virtual event is still generating leads more than six months later.

The Personalizer Award: Pegasystems, a leading CRM and business process management software provider, was recognized for delivering a large digital event for almost 2,000 of its partners. The event maximized engagement and delivered a targeted and personalized user experience, with 97% of partners gaining a deeper understanding of Pegasystems’ partner strategy, a main goal of the event.

The Globalization Award: Infineum, a Specialty Chemicals Company and world leading formulator, manufacturer, and marketer of petroleum additives for lubricants and fuels, won for delivering a global digital experience that engaged audiences across multiple geographical locations in more than a dozen languages. The company focused on diverse speakers and translated content to enable audience accessibility.

Best Digital Branding Award: MYOB Australia treated audiences to a visually engaging, well-branded digital happy hour designed to foster deeper relationships with clients. The company created an interactive networking experience that left participants with a lasting impression and featured a mixologist and pre-mailed cocktail kit for participants to follow along at home.

The Industry Award: Life Science Connect, a B2B publisher and media services company, is embracing digital experiences and changing the way the industry participates in large events. By shifting away from face-to-face events, Life Science Connect is paving the path for digital experiences that attract, engage, and convert. The company launched a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind event for the pharma industry bringing together c-level executives and delivering highly tailored, timely content.

The Audience First Award: TOPdesk, a developer and supplier of service management software, was recognized for its webinar on Best Practices for Migrating to Asset Management, which put the audience at the center of the experience and raised the bar on audience interactivity, engagement, and accessibility. The company exceeded its audience attendee goals by 300%.

The Return on Engagement Award: Cequence Security, a leading provider of Unified API Protection, created a digital engagement series around how to safeguard organizations from losses across their entire API risk surface. The series broke Cequence’s registration, attendance, and engagement records while driving millions of dollars in pipeline.

The ON24 platform includes ON24+Webcast+Elite, ON24+Go+Live, ON24+Forums, ON24+Virtual+Conference, ON24+Breakouts, ON24+Engagement+Hub, ON24+Target, ON24+Intelligence, and ON24+Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To learn how winners of the ON24X Awards are delivering compelling digital experiences to engage audiences, visit ON24.com%2Fon24x-award-winners.

About ON24

ON24 is a leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, delivering insights to drive ​revenue growth. ON24 serves more than 2,100 customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and personalized content experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement powered by AI for businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 Platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

