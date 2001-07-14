Better+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results from the pivotal clinical trial of BT-001 after 180 days of treatment for type 2 diabetes. Members of the Better Therapeutics management team will be joined by Marc Bonaca, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine and Director of Vascular Research at University of Colorado.

The live conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and referring to conference ID: 4326594. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time. The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the event page here. A replay of the webcast may be accessed from the Presentations+%26amp%3B+Events page in the Investors section of the Better Therapeutics corporate website: www.bettertx.com.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company has developed a proprietary platform for the development of FDA-regulated, software-based solutions for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions. The cognitive behavioral therapy delivered by Better Therapeutics’ PDT is designed to enable changes in neural pathways of the brain so lasting changes in behavior become possible. Addressing the underlying causes of these diseases has the potential to dramatically improve patient health while lowering healthcare costs. Better Therapeutics clinically validated mobile applications are intended to be prescribed by physicians and reimbursed like traditional medicines.

