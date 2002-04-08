HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. ( FRGT, Fr8Tech), a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process as well as providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the NAFTA region, was awarded Samsung Mexico SDS business and has begun using its platform to assist with effecting Samsung’s shipments from Mexico to the United States.



Esteban Park of Samsung Mexico SDS, said, “Fr8App has delivered cross border capacity during a difficult market when others have not been able to do so. We have well over 100 trucks per week going from Mexico to the United States, and the Fr8App offerings will help us with the ongoing administration of our logistics across the US-Mexico border. The reliability and convenience of its mobile app has been amplified by the fact Fr8App eliminates the need for paper tracking, which aligns with our ongoing commitment to developing sustainable practices. We are very pleased with Fr8App’s service.”

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said, “Samsung, one of the world’s largest producers of electronic devices, selected Fr8App to ship from Mexico cross border to the United States, which we believe validates the Fr8App platform. We believe this is just the beginning of many great things to come.”

About Samsung Mexico SDS

Samsung Mexico SDS (formerly Samsung Data Systems) established in 1985 as a subsidiary of Samsung's Group, was founded in 1985 as the ICT arm of the Samsung Group. Our solutions have been leading the digital transformation and innovation of our clients for over 35 years across a wide range of industries. With operations in 40 countries, Samsung SDS’s solutions utilize advanced analytics platforms, AI, and block chain technologies to serve a diverse range of industries including financial services, smart manufacturing, global logistics, and retail. Samsung SDS has headquarters in South Korea and eight overseas subsidiaries, in America, Asia-Pacific, China, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, India and Vietnam. ​

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Fr8Tech, FRGT) a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary Freight App, Inc. (Fr8App) is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com

Fr8Tech Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, [email protected], 415.433.3777