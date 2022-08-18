Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, web3.0 and 3D model services plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after markets close on Thursday August 18, 2022

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter results on Thursday August 18, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Details:

Title: Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings & Conference Call

Date: Thursday August 18, 2022

Time: 05:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 330-2024

International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 960-0187

Conference ID: 7778367

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F572595313

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company%27s+IR+website.

Recent News

July 19 -+Nextech+AR+Announces+New+Updates+to+Its+Real-World+Augmented+Reality+Spatial+Computing+Platform%2C+%26ldquo%3BARway%26rdquo%3B

July 12 - Nextech+AR+Becomes+3D+Model+Supplier+For+Prime+Marketplace+And+Signs+Multiple+New+3D+Contracts

July 8 - Nextech+AR+Announces+Major+Upgrades+to+Its+Real-World+Augmented+Reality+Spatial+Computer+Platform%2C+%26ldquo%3BARway%26rdquo%3B

July 6 - Nextech+AR+Launches+WooCommerce+App+Marking+a+Major+Expansion+for+ARitize+3D+and+its+Web+3.0+Offerings

July 5 - Nextech+AR+Announces+Updated+Proposal+To+Spin+Out+Real-World+Augmented+Reality+Spatial+Mapping+Platform+ARitize+Maps

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company that develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms, transporting three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions for the Metaverse, however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE and the NEO have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005351/en/