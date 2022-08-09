CINCINNATI, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillman Solutions Corp. ( HLMN) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences during August 2022.



Barclays Select Series: Building & Building Products

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

New York City

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:00am ET

Live Webcast and Replay: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff250/hlmn/1846670

New York City

Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

New York City

Management will hold 1x1 meetings with institutional investors during the conferences. To request a meeting, please reach out to your appropriate sell-side representative, or email [email protected].

About Hillman Solutions Corp.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) and its subsidiaries are leading North American providers of complete hardware solutions, delivered with outstanding customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & industrial customers. Leveraging its leading distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency. For more information on Hillman, visit www.hillmangroup.com.

Contact

Michael Koehler

Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury

513-826-5495

[email protected]

