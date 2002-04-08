HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. ( OTMO ), the platform powering the mobility economy, today announced that Ben Volkow will present at the J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the J.P. Morgan headquarters in New York City.



The presentation is scheduled for 4:35 pm Eastern time and will be webcast live from Otonomo’s events page here. For more information regarding these events, please visit Otonomo’s investor relations page here.

About Otonomo

Otonomo ( OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages. Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations. Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has R&D centers in Israel and the UK and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io

Otonomo on Social Media

Follow Otonomo on LinkedIn

Like Otonomo on Facebook

Follow Otonomo on Twitter



Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

917-607-8654