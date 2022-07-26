PR Newswire

Businesses of all sizes nationwide and internationally are invited to enter Lowe's largest and most impactful product sourcing event, during which the retailer plans to invest a target of $5 million in purchase orders

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's today announced "Into the Blue: Lowe's Product Pitch Event," the home improvement retailer's largest and most impactful product sourcing forum to date. Entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes can apply for a chance to participate in this first-ever live event, during which Lowe's plans to invest a target of $5 million in purchase orders* to new suppliers with opportunities for products to be carried within the company's more than 1,700 retail stores and online at Lowes.com.

Today through Aug. 14, interested businesses with ready-for-market products can apply at Lowes.com/Suppliers. Select businesses chosen for Into the Blue will have the opportunity to pitch directly to Lowe's representatives and leadership executives on Nov. 2-3, 2022 at the new Lowe's Tech Hub in Charlotte, N.C. Opening this fall, the state-of-the-art facility serves as the leading center of excellence in Lowe's retail technology and primary office for up to approximately 2,000 Lowe's technology professionals.

"Into the Blue: Lowe's Product Pitch Event gives entrepreneurs the chance to take their business to the next level," said Bill Boltz, executive vice president, merchandising. "We are inviting businesses of any size to apply for Into the Blue because the more innovative products we uncover, the more solutions we can provide to our customers to make their homes and lives better."

In addition to product pitches, Into the Blue will include extensive networking, a supplier fair and mainstage and breakout sessions. The sessions will offer a variety of business tips and topics to help educate participating business owners as they work to scale their operations.

"Lowe's began as a small business more than 100 years ago, so we understand what it means to help a business succeed and the benefits it brings to their communities," said Sarah Dodd, senior vice president, global merchandising. "We look forward to helping these businesses, especially often over-looked entrepreneurs, on their journey to be featured at a big box retailer."

Prospective suppliers selected to attend will be notified by early September. Visit Lowes.com/Suppliers for complete entry terms and to apply to participate in the program.

*contingent on meeting Lowe's supplier requirements, including completion of due diligence and agreement

