NEW YORK , July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZA Group, Inc (OTCQB: ZAAG), has signed a manufacturing agreement with Imbibe Wellness Solutions, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of Can B Corp (OTCQB: CANB) for the production of a new brand of Plant Based Super Food, Longevity by Brooke Burke Body TM.

Can B develops consumer products at their State-of-the-Art-Research & Development facility in Lacey, WA. The Company develops, produces and test all products under the highest industry standards with independent lab testing. Can B issues Certificates of Analysis for all products!

"This is a major milestone in our plan for launching Longevity on schedule. Securing a manufacturer with Can B's capability will ensure that we are on track to launch in September. Ever since our team visited Can B's factory in May, we have been fine tuning our formula, packaging, logo's and add on's like our on-the-go shakers. Anyone following Forever Brands on Instagram, Facebook or even Brooke's own TikTok videos, you may have caught a glimpse of Longevity – this is a very exciting time for Forever", stated Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer of Forever Brands.

Mr. Canouse also added, "we are gearing up for our media launch and some of the teasers may already be out there. I wanted to share a clip of some of the content we've built and will finalize in the marketing campaign."

About Forever Brands Inc:

Forever Brands is a Brand Development and Business accelerator company. The company is focused on select consumer good segments that are deemed underserved and offer significant growth opportunities for our company.

About Brooke Burke and Brooke Burke Body:

Brooke Burke holds many titles including mother of four, author, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist and television personality. Brooke is recognized for many network television stints, most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of Dancing with the Stars. A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top ten moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer & an encourager of all thing's health & wellness. Brookes is an advocate for women's health & a trusted voice. In 2019, Brooke brought her lifelong commitment to health and wellness to EVERY body by launching Brooke Burke Body (BB Body), a digital gym available in all app stores and across a variety of streaming platforms. BB Body features original content for the mind, body, and soul as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges and LIVE classes.

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG) ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct-to-consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 100% of Forever brands, 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

