INOVIO to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 26, 2022

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help protect people from infectious diseases and treat people with cancer and HPV-associated diseases, announced today that second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the market close on August 9, 2022. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV. Our DNA medicines are delivered using our proprietary smart device to produce immune responses against targeted pathogens and cancers. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts

Investors & Media:
Gene Kim, (267) 589-9471, [email protected]
Thomas Hong, (267) 440-4298, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH26803&sd=2022-07-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inovio-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-9-2022-301593136.html

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

