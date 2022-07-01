Simulations+Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced the presentation of five scientific posters by Simulations Plus scientists at the Population Approach Group in Europe (PAGE) conference held in Ljubljana, Slovenia from June 28 to July 1, 2022.

Since 1992, the PAGE conference has brought together a scientific community with a shared interest in data analysis using the population approach. This year’s meeting took place in an informal setting where more than 600 scientists gathered to engage in vibrant scientific discussions.

Dr.+Jonathan+Chauvin, President of the Lixoft division at Simulations Plus, said: “After a two-year hiatus, we were eager to attend this face-to-face meeting, and Simulations Plus products and services were well represented. PAGE meetings always generate productive discussions – beginning with our vision of how our products and services can greatly improve modeling and simulation efforts to the valuable feedback we get from our user community.”

Chauvin continued: “Key thought leaders in the community presented new scientific developments that are now included in the MonolixSuite platform, such as the work presented by Prof. Marc Lavielle: ‘SAMBA%3A+a+new+algorithm+for+automatic+construction+of+nonlinear+mixed-effects+models.’ Moreover, MonolixSuite was used for the Nonlinear Mixed Effect (NLME) modeling in the work presented by Dr. Sébastien Benzekry: ‘Supporting+decision+making+and+early+prediction+of+survival+for+oncology+drug+development+using+a+pharmacometrics-machine+learning+based+model.’ As a result of this dynamic, collaborative atmosphere, we have seen a substantial increase in the adoption of MonolixSuite.”

