Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential energy service providers, announced today that its reliable Sunnova SunSafe® solar + battery storage service will now be available in all of The Home Depot stores across Puerto Rico.

“This expansion of our energy services to The Home Depot stores makes it even easier for Puerto Ricans to control their energy costs and keep their homes powered during grid outages,” said Vera Gavrilovich, VP of Marketing at Sunnova. “As the largest provider of distributed residential solar power in Puerto Rico, we are committed to providing clean, resilient and affordable energy services to our customers; andwith an increasingly unreliable power grid, we’re proud to provide homeowners the peace of mind that comes with producing and storing their own power.”

Sunnova has been active in Puerto Rico since 2013, and has the largest presence on the island with over 30,000 customers and growing rapidly. Since Hurricane Maria in 2017, Sunnova has deployed over 17,000 batteries in Puerto Rico and has a 100% battery attachment rate since 2018. Puerto Rican homeowners will now have access to a trained solar energy expert at all Home Depot stores across the island and can get a solar system with battery storage backed by Sunnova Protect® for 25 years of worry-free maintenance, monitoring, repairs, replacements and energy guarantee.

In 2021, Sunnova entered into 100 stores with The Home Depot across key hurricane markets – Florida, Virginia, Maryland, and locally in Reno, Nevada— to give customers access to its Sunnova SunSafe solar + battery storage service.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential energy service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®.

