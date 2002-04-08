Dr. Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer at Bionano, will host a sponsored vendor panel presentation on the integration of optical genome mapping (OGM) and next generation sequencing (NGS) for clinical research in leukemia and lymphoma

Four scientific platform presentations, one each by Dr. Ha Nguyen, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Adam Smith, University Health Network, Dr. Thuy Phung, University of South Alabama, and Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal, Augusta University, will cover the use of OGM in research on topics including hematological malignancies, angiosarcoma, and myeloid cancers

Twelve scientific poster presentations will illustrate the application of Bionano’s OGM technology in research areas including solid tumor analysis, hematological malignancies, MDS, AML, pediatric brain tumors, and postnatal constitutional genetics

Bionano is a Diamond Sponsor at the conference, and will host customers, KOLs, and VIPs from the genomics and cytogenetics communities at an evening reception

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO) today announced its participation at the Cancer Genomics Consortium (CGC) 2022 Annual Meeting with 18 events including a panel discussion, scientific platform presentations, facilitated roundtable, and poster presentations from Bionano and a wide variety of independent researchers from across the cancer genomics landscape.

CGC’s Annual Meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in clinical genomics for cancer research. CGC conference sessions will take place July 31- August 3, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri with an option for virtual attendance. Bionano will exhibit its complete portfolio of products and services relevant to the cancer research community including OGM solutions, NxClinical™ software and laboratory services.

As part of a sponsored spotlight panel, Bionano’s chief medical officer, Alka Chaubey, will host a discussion titled “Optical Genome Mapping and its Integration with NGS for Clinical Research in Leukemia and Lymphoma,” featuring cancer genomics experts Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, from the Medical College of Georgia/Augusta University, Dr. Yassmine Akkari, from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna, from MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Dr. Brynn Levy, from Columbia University Medical Center and the New York Presbyterian Hospital. The presentation will take place Tuesday, August 2, from 4:45-5:30 PM CST in the General Session room.

Four separate scientific presentations, featuring the use of OGM in cancer research will be given. Dr. Adam Smith of University Health Network will present on international working group recommendations for the use of OGM in hematological malignancy research. Dr. Ha Nguyen of MD Anderson Cancer Center will present on homologous recombination DNA repair deficiency in hematological malignancies. Dr. Thuy Phung of University of South Alabama will present on the identification of novel structural variants (SVs) in angiosarcoma using OGM. Dr. Nikhil Sahajpal of Augusta University will present on the integration of OGM and a 523-gene panel for comprehensive genomic evaluation of myeloid cancers. Dr. Smith will also facilitate a roundtable discussion on the detection of gene rearrangements by OGM and NGS.

In addition, 12 posters featuring results from OGM applications in cytogenetics and cancer research will be presented at the conference. The full content of the posters will be made available on the Bionano Genomics website once presented at the conference. More details on the conference can be found here.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Session Title Presenter Presented Session 1: Integrating Novel Genomic Alterations for Pathologic Classification and Clinical Risk Assessment in Pediatric and Adult Leukemias Homologous Recombination DNA Repair Deficiency in Hematological Malignancies Nguyen H.



July 31, 2022

1:15-2:20 PM Session 5: Implementation of New and Emerging Technologies in Oncologic Laboratories for Improving Patient Care



International Working Group Recommendations for the Implementation of Optical Genome Mapping in Hematologic Malignancies



Smith A. August 1, 2022

8:00-9:00 AM Session 7: Application of High-Depth and Novel Genomic Testing Methodologies in the Comprehensive Analyses of Vascular Anomalies and Somatic Mosaic Disorders



Identification of Novel Genomic Structural Variations in Angiosarcoma by Optical Genome Mapping



Phung T. August 1, 2022

2:15-3:15 PM Round Table Session Detection of Gene Rearrangements by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Optical Genome Mapping Smith A. August 2, 2022

12:50-2:00 PM Session 11: Expanded Horizons in Hematologic Malignancies: Clonal Behaviors and Novel Genomic Approaches



Optical Genome Mapping and 523-Gene Sequencing Panel for Comprehensive Genomic Evaluation of Myeloid Cancers



Sahajpal N. August 2, 2022

3:00-4:00 PM Diamond Vendor Showcase: Bionano Genomics Optical Genome Mapping and its Integration with NGS for Clinical Research in Leukemia and Lymphoma Chaubey A. August 2, 2022

4:45-5:30 PM





Poster Title Author Optical Genome Mapping Workflow for Somatic Abnormality Detection in Multiple Solid Tumor Types Hastie A. Use of Optical Genome Mapping and Next Generation Sequencing to Construct a Comprehensive Somatic Variation Map in a Cancer Cell Line Pang A. Comparison of Optical Genome Mapping, CMA, and 523-gene NGS panel for Homologous Recombination Deficiency Calculation Sahajpal N. Optical Genome Mapping: Clinical Validation and Diagnostic Utility for Cytogenomic Analysis of Hematological Neoplasms Sahajpal N. Concordance of Integrated Analysis Approaches to Measure Genomic Instability Associated with Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Using TCGA Ovarian Cancer Dataset Shams S. Optical Genome Mapping Workflow for Identification and Analysis of Variants in Hematological Malignancies Yu J. Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Novel Structural Variants in Pediatric Brain Tumors Bornhorst M. Optical Genome Mapping for Somatic Abnormality Detection in Multiple Solid Tumor Types Clifford B. Optical Genome Mapping: Unravelling the Genomic Landscape of Solitary Fibrous Tumor Salguero-Aranda C. Optical Genome Mapping in Acute Myeloid Leukemia: A Multicenter Evaluation Levy B. Optical Genome Mapping for Constitutional Postnatal SV, CNV, and Repeat Array Sizing: A Multi-site Clinical Study Sahajpal N. Optical Genome Mapping and NGS for Identification of All Classes of Variants Yu J.

“Bionano attended its first CGC conference six years ago, with only a few sales representatives and our scientific affairs director in attendance. During the meeting, we recognized that OGM could have a significant impact on cancer genomic research. This year’s CGC meeting, with the greatest number of presentations featuring OGM to date, illustrates the importance of it in cancer research. We are excited to see how much more of an impact OGM may make in the future,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

