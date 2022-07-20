OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Electronic Signature" report1.

This Gartner Market Guide report states that for e-signatures, “identity-related functions are increasingly important or required from a regulatory standpoint in B2C or high-risk use cases. These can include strong user authentication, identity proofing, digital identity wallet integrations, or use of digital certificates issued by a trusted entity. These functions have increased the strategic relevance of trust service providers (TSP) and identity orchestration platforms.”

OneSpan brings more than three decades of security expertise to its OneSpan+Sign offering, providing a broad range of identity verification and authentication options through a highly secure and globally compliant electronic signature solution. OneSpan Sign integrates into business processes by streamlining onboarding and complex internal, B2B, and B2C document signing requirements. This simplifies the digital agreement user experience, driving higher completion rates in consumer-facing transactions and securely contributing to growth and efficiency for many global enterprise organizations.​

“OneSpan has a proven track record of cultivating strong customer relationships and trust in the most security-conscious organizations around the world,” said OneSpan President and CEO, Matthew Moynahan. “We believe this recognition from Gartner is a continued testament to not only our solutions but also a powerful step forward in our work toward building a secure digital agreements company.”

As stated within the Market Guide, OneSpan offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) delivery model and is one of few providers listed that also offers a private cloud or on-premises deployment model. OneSpan was also identified as a common vendor selected by clients with FedRAMP compliance requirements. OneSpan and its solution OneSpan Sign was the first e-signature solution Authorized to Operate (ATO) under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

OneSpan+Sign provides flexible and scalable services to support all user signing and agreement automation needs. Key benefits include:

Excellence in Customer Experience - OneSpan Sign’s unique ability to private-label the experience and feature the customer’s brand throughout the signing process increases customer trust, resulting in higher completion rates.

Flexible Workflows - Smooth integrations of e-signing and workflow capabilities into an organization’s app or website are also possible with OneSpan’s open application programming interface (API) and fully supported software development kits (SDKs).

Enhanced Compliance - OneSpan Sign allows customers to stay ahead of compliance requirements by capturing a single audit trail of the entire agreement process – from identity verification and authentication to e-signature. As a result, customers get a complete picture of the transaction with strong identity assurance to demonstrate compliance.

Enterprise-grade Security- By providing a robust and highly scalable set of identity verification and authentication options, OneSpan Sign adds an additional layer of security to validate a signer’s identity when conducting transactions online. The solution also protects against fraud with digital signature encryption, while meeting global compliance standards.

For more information on OneSpan Electronic Signature benefits​ and its digital agreements services, visit this page here.

The full Gartner Market Guide is available here.

