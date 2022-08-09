Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Synalloy management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Live Call Registration Link: Here+%0A

Webcast Registration Link: Here

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above or here and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay via the webcast registration link above or here. The webcast will be archived for one year in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.synalloy.com.

About Synalloy Corporation

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless and galvanized tubular products, the distribution of seamless tubular products, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its website at www.synalloy.com.

