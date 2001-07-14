Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (“EO”) data collection, announced today that it will participate in-person at the Jefferies Industrials Conference taking place at the InterContinental Barclay New York in New York City on August 9 – 10, 2022.

Satellogic EVP & GM Global Public Sector Matt Tirman will participate in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, August 10 at 9:30 AM ET in Grand Ballroom III, which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the Satellogic investor relations website at investors.satellogic.com.

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Date: August 9 – 10, 2022

Location: New York City

Fireside Chat: August 10, 2022, at 9:30 am ET (6:30 am PT) in Grand Ballroom III

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff250%2Fsatl%2F1853800+%0A

Format: Fireside Chat

Speaker: Satellogic EVP & GM Global Public Sector Matt Tirman

Conference Website: Click here

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is creating and continuously enhancing the first scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images and analytics to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at the lowest cost in the industry.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point.

To learn more, please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.satellogic.com

