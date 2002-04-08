FRAMINGHAM, Mass., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare ( DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the general availability of Passport Express, the newest product in the Passport Analytics Suite.



Building on the integration of Analytical Wizards into Definitive Healthcare, Passport Express combines comprehensive analytics from the Passport Analytics Suite with therapy-specific data from Definitive Healthcare in a single package. The off-the-shelf healthcare commercial intelligence in Passport Express helps biopharma companies rapidly answer critical business questions to accelerate pre-launch planning and maximize in-market brand performance.

“As a user of Passport Planning & Performance, I’m excited to see Definitive Healthcare integrate its comprehensive data with Passport’s in-depth analytics,” said Suzanne Marzziotti, Director of Commercial Insights at Novartis US Pharmaceutical. “Developing a new drug and bringing it to market can be costly and take a long time. Passport Express should help companies with the relevant commercial intelligence to inform and accelerate pre-launch brand planning and optimize in-market performance post-launch. Passport Express is ready-to-use healthcare commercial intelligence designed specifically for the biopharma industry.”

Available for more than 20 therapy areas, Passport Express enables biopharma companies to better understand treatment pathways, brand behavior, and market share. For each therapy area, Definitive Healthcare extracts mission-critical data from its industry-leading commercial intelligence platform, including payor claims, healthcare reference data, and affiliation insights. These data are then pre-populated into an analytics environment where customers can instantly query flexible dashboards and powerful visualization tools.

Passport Express comes with up to seven interactive dashboards that vary based on therapy area:

Market Dynamics – Inform product launch plans by leveraging high-level analyses of market conditions

– Inform product launch plans by leveraging high-level analyses of market conditions Brand Dy namics – Empower pre- and post-launch commercial strategies for a brand using an overview of key brand-market dynamics

– Empower pre- and post-launch commercial strategies for a brand using an overview of key brand-market dynamics Line of Therapy – Support brand market positioning by analyzing line of therapy metrics

– Support brand market positioning by analyzing line of therapy metrics Treatment Pathway – Augment patient and brand commercial insights by understanding current patient behavior trends

Augment patient and brand commercial insights by understanding current patient behavior trends Source of Business – Define patient treatment dynamics by analyzing patent brand continued use, brand switching, or brand add-ons

Define patient treatment dynamics by analyzing patent brand continued use, brand switching, or brand add-ons Persistency – Evaluate patient continuation of treatment for a company’s brand and its competition

– Evaluate patient continuation of treatment for a company’s brand and its competition Compliance – Understand brand market share by evaluating patient compliance.



“We’re incredibly excited to ship a product that combines our comprehensive, proprietary data with the advanced analytical capabilities that we acquired with Analytical Wizards earlier this year,” said Robert Musslewhite, President of Definitive Healthcare. “By continuing to invest in and expand our Passport Analytics Suite, we’re making it easier for biopharma companies of all sizes to access professional-grade commercial intelligence in one place.”

The integrated data and analytics in Passport Express greatly reduce the resource requirements and timelines traditionally required for commercial teams to source real-world data and then build analytical models on top. Passport Express includes data refreshes so that team members from across a biopharma organization can always access up-to-date data.

For more information about Passport Express, visit definitivehc.com/express.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

