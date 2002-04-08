YPSILANTI, Mich., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive ( REE) will host an investor event on July 28, live-streamed from the American Center for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Mich., to provide a business update and showcase the first electric walk-in van Powered by a REE P7 electric chassis, paired with the newly-designed EAVX and Morgan Olson Proxima van body.



What: Live-streamed event to include a business update and Q&A session with REE’s management team including:

Daniel Barel, Co-Founder & CEO,

David Goldberg, CFO,

Joshua Tech, COO, and

Peter Dow, VP of Engineering.

When: Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Register for the webcast here.

The event follows the start of prospective customer evaluations of the all-new electric step-in van, which leverages REE’s REEcorner technology and P7 electric vehicle chassis. Combined with EAVX and Morgan Olson’s decades of experience building walk-in step van bodies, the vehicle introduces new technologies to enhance driver ergonomics and efficiencies that will transform the industry.

For more information on Proxima Powered by REE, read the press release here, watch it in motion here, and visit https://www.lastmileevolution.com/.

