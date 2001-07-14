Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health") (NYSE: BHG), the first technology-enabled, Fully Aligned system of care built for healthcare's consumer retail market, today announced it will report Second Quarter financial results before the financial markets open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, followed by a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To participate via telephone, please pre-register at this link. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including dial-in number, conference number, and personal code that can be used to access the call.

A webcast of the earnings call may also be accessed via Bright Health’s Investor Relations page at investors.brighthealthgroup.com. The company suggests participants for the conference call dial in at least 15 minutes in advance of the call. A recording of the earnings call and presentation will be available on Bright Health’s Investor Relations page following the call.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group is the first technology-enabled, Fully Aligned system of care built for healthcare's consumer retail market. Our differentiated approach aligns care delivery with the financing of care to drive better outcomes, lower costs, and enhance the consumer experience. We have two market-facing businesses: NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. NeueHealth provides care delivery and value-based enablement services to over 500,000 value-based patients through our owned and affiliated clinics. Bright HealthCare offers Commercial and Medicare health plan products to over 1.1 million consumers across the nation. We believe everyone should have access to personal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. Our mission is to Make healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.

