Travel + Leisure has named 13 Curator+Hotel+%26amp%3B+Resort+Collection members to its esteemed 2022+World+Best+Awards. Curator member hotels received awards across an array of categories including the best hotels in the world, top-rated brands, and top-rated properties across the U.S. and selected cities.

“We are proud of the recognition our member hotels continue to receive for creating exceptionally unique travel experiences for discerning travelers and adventure-goers,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Curator provides our members with best-in-class technology, operations support, and marketing solutions. This allows Curator’s members the ability to provide guests the best hospitality and unique travel experiences.”

The following Curator properties were selected for the 2022 World’s Best Awards by Travel + Leisure magazine:

The+100+Best+Hotels+in+the+World and the15 Best Resorts in the Continental U.S:

Little+Palm+Island+Resort+%26amp%3B+Spa%3A This private-island resort is an adults-only retreat in the Florida Keys accessible only by boat or seaplane. The 30 water-view bungalows have no TVs, encouraging tropical revelry of a more laid-back nature with activities such as kayaking and snorkeling.

The+25+Best+Hotel+Brands and The+15+Best+Hotels+in+Greater+Los+Angeles%3A

Viceroy+Hotels+%26amp%3B+Resorts%3A This global modern luxury brand features authentic experiences, modern design, and intuitive services for travelers. Viceroy Santa Monica was listed as one of the top hotels in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

The+5+Best+Hotels+in+Denver:

The+Rally+Hotel%3A This property is located at Denver’s new downtown playground, McGregor Square. The property includes 182 inviting accommodations ranging from cozy rooms to spacious suites. The hotel was selected as the No. 1 property in Travel + Leisure’s “The 5 Best Hotels in Denver” list.

The+Oxford+Hotel%3A This property stands today as an iconic Denver landmark, rooted in its unique history and groundbreaking beginnings in 1891. In the bustling heart of downtown, guests step through its doors and feel taken back to a simpler, more quaint point in time.

The+Maven%3A The Maven is a uniquely crafted downtown Denver hotel anchoring Dairy Block, the vibrant micro-district in LoDo. Guests can experience individually curated hospitality with loft-style accommodations, excellent on-site dining, exceptional retail destinations, local attractions, and a community of discovery.

The+15+Best+City+Hotels+in+the+Continental+U.+S.:

The+10+Best+Resorts+in+the+Midwest%3A

Hotel+Landing%3A This exciting boutique hotel in Wayzata, Minnesota, offers a unique lifestyle destination framed by modern architecture and bustling with urban energy. The property includes a two-story indoor/outdoor restaurant, a Nordic-inspired spa, contemporary guest rooms, and executive suites that feel like luxurious private residences.

Grand+Hotel%3A Located on Northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island, Grand Hotel beckons guests to a bygone era of old-world hospitality and charm. The destination runs on an island, where cars are not allowed, and everything is a bike or carriage ride away. The property is a different kind of place that is unlike anything you’ve experienced before.

The+5+Best+Hotels+in+Seattle:

The+Edgewater%3A The Edgewater Hotel is laden with a rich musical past, surrounded by breathtaking views of the Olympic Mountains, Elliott Bay, and the sparkling city. Guests can relax in luxurious waterfront or cityside accommodations, where the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Pearl Jam once did.

The+10+Best+Hotels+in+Boston:

Hotel+Commonwealth%3A This hotel blends vibrant urban styles with the ultimate and unscripted hospitality experience to create a bold definition of luxury in Kenmore Square. Across an exciting sweep of suites, dazzling event spaces, and outdoor terraces, the stylish sophistication of this property hotel near Fenway Park comes to life – distinguished as a Boston favorite.

The+10+Best+Resorts+in+the+Mid-Atlantic:

Asbury+Ocean+Club%3A This property is a unique blend of intimacy and grandeur with magical views, soaring ceilings, and private balconies, with sunlight that is amplified as the outdoors are invited in.

%3Cb%3EThe+15+Best+Resorts+in+Florida%3C%2Fb%3E:

Pelican+Grand+Beach+Resort%3A This property sits directly on the Atlantic Ocean with breathtaking views and instantly surrounds guests with a sense of Old Florida grandeur. From elegant beachfront dining at OCEAN2000 or a ride in its lazy river, the 500-foot private beach resort is the perfect setting for families, groups, or a romantic getaway.

LaPlaya+Beach+and+Golf+Resort%3A The hotel features sparkling turquoise waters and white sandy beaches to discover a personal oasis at its Naples, Florida beach resort, resting right between the Gulf of Mexico and Vanderbilt Bay.

The+15+Best+Resorts+in+California:

L%26rsquo%3BAuberge+Del+Mar%3A The award-winning luxury resort overlooks the Pacific Ocean from one of Southern California’s most picturesque coastal villages. The estate-style guest rooms and suites, a full-service spa, dreamy dining options, tennis courts, and an inviting ocean-view pool are just a few reasons for guests to visit.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 54 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,400 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

