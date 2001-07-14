Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles will provide the transmission for the U.S. Army’s first newly designed armored combat vehicle fielded in more than four decades. The Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program is one of the U.S. Army’s highest priority modernization initiatives. The Army is expected to purchase more than 500 MPF vehicles through 2035, collectively representing approximately $250 million in revenue for Allison’s defense end market.

On June 28, 2022, the U.S. Army awarded General Dynamics Land Systems (GD) the initial production contract for up to 96 MPF combat vehicles. The MPF is designed to increase the combat power of the Army’s Infantry Brigade Combat Teams.

Equipped with the Allison 3040 MX transmission, the new vehicle will provide the Army’s Infantry Brigades the ability to move faster across difficult off-road terrain, all while enhancing soldier protection.

“We are extremely proud to be part of the General Dynamics team that will provide the U.S. Army with the transformational technology necessary to fight and win on future battlefields,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. “As we continue to support the military’s missions through our world-class fully automatic transmissions, Allison is honored that the 3040 MX is the propulsion solution of choice for the Army’s critically important MPF program.”

Allison’s 3040 MX cross-drive transmission, designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, will provide the propulsion, steering and braking functionalities of the MPF vehicle. Leveraging decades of product development experience, Allison has designed the 3040 MX to accommodate future controls platform evolutions, enabling advancements in system performance over the life cycle of the vehicle. The 3040 MX will be manufactured by Allison’s highly skilled workforce on the campus of the company’s global headquarters in Indianapolis.

Since 1946, Allison has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop propulsion solutions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion solutions to meet the specific needs of individual applications. Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime and increased ability to accomplish mission objectives.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

