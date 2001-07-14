Transphorm%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—announced today that its GaN technology powers the new 65W 2C1A USB PD adapter by Phihong, a global supplier of power products and EV charging stations. The adapters leverage Transphorm’s SuperGaN® Gen IV technology, a GaN FET platform that offers benefits ranging from easy system design in with lower system component count to higher performance with world-class reliability.

Capable of charging three devices at one time, Phihong’s 65W adapter includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port (2C1A) in a small form factor (51 x 55.3 x 29 mm). The charger leverages a single 650V SuperGaN device, the TP65H300G4LSG, for an approximate 17 percent reduction in power loss over a silicon solution using a quasi-resonant flyback (QRF) topology. The adapter also offers USB PD and PPS functionality up to 65W.

The TP65H300G4LSG is a 240 mOhm, JEDEC-qualified PQFN88 surface mount device with a ±18V gate safety margin. The FET is optimal for lower power applications at 150W or below built on QRF, active-clamp flyback (ACF) or LLC resonant topologies.

Transphorm’s TP65H300G4LSG offers silicon-like threshold levels and high gate breakdown voltage (±18 V maximum). It can pair with off-the-shelf controllers (including those with integrated drivers) without the need for a negative-bias voltage. This simplifies the power system’s design; eliminates the need for additional peripheral circuitry thereby reducing component count; and increases overall system reliability—all key reasons behind Phihong’s decision to use the Transphorm FET.

Phihong manufactures reliable power solutions that electronic device companies can trust. The company’s understanding of GaN’s power density advantages influenced its decision to build the new GaN adapter. Whereas the simple designability and drivability of Transphorm’s GaN FETs along with their high gate robustness made choosing Transphorm as its GaN device partner easy.

Facts and Factors recently released a report projecting the global AC-to-DC adapter market to reach 1.854M USD by 2026, with a CAGR of 12.7% annually. Transphorm also recently reported+in+May that its 240 mOhm device is gaining traction, with the company securing pre-production orders from ODMs for large Asia mobile phone (65W) and leading WW e-retailer (140W) projects. Additionally, the company’s market share increase is being driven by another laptop adapter design-win from a Tier 1 Fortune 100 company, which includes an initial purchase order of 50,000 units of the SuperGaN® 240 mOhm FETs. These FETs provide higher efficiency for 65W fast-charging adapter applications versus competing e-mode GaN FETs that require a larger 150 mOhm device for similar applications. As a result, these Transphorm SuperGaN® FETs allow customers to do more with less.

“Our SuperGaN platform is built from the ground up with four key tenets in mind: reliability, designability, drivability, and reproducibility. Our 240 mOhm device is no exception,” said Kenny Yim, Vice President of Asia Pacific Sales, Transphorm. “We enable adapter manufacturers to design small, light and cool running products that can offer the latest in advanced USB charging features. It is that type of innovation that is driving GaN adoption in the global adapter market, positioning us to strengthen our foothold in the market with a high performing solution backed by high volume production capabilities.”

The TP65H300G4LSG is currently available through Digi-Key and Mouser.

About Phihong

Phihong (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phihong.com.tw) is a global leader in developing world-class power solutions and EV charging products. With over 50 years of proven experience and annual revenue of over $600 million, Phihong continues to provide leading solutions to OEMs in the EV Charging segment, as well as the medical, datacom, telecom, personal electronics, and networking markets. Phihong has over 6500 employees and design labs, manufacturing facilities, and sales support centers in California, New York, The Netherlands, China, Japan, Vietnam, and Taiwan. English site: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phihong.com

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

