The specialty home retailer brings a wide array of national brand products, next-day white glove delivery and personalized payment options to local customers with its 14th location in the state

HOUSTON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) continues to expand its presence in Florida with the opening of a new location in Pinellas Park. Located at The Shoppes at Park Place on 7300 US Hwy 19 North, Pinellas Park, Florida, the new 40,000 square foot location will open its doors on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Conn's HomePlus, based in The Woodlands, Texas, offers a wide selection of home goods, including furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, home office products and appliances from national brands such as G.E., Samsung, LG and more. Rather than waiting weeks for their purchases, customers can enjoy Conn's next-day white glove delivery service, available for all in-stock items throughout the store. Through a personalized selection of payment options, including flexible in-house financing, Conn's strives to help all customers create a home they love.

Joining 13 Conn's HomePlus stores throughout Florida, the Pinellas Park location brings the retailer's total number of stores to over 160 locations across 15 states. In total, Conn's employs 200 people in the state of Florida and this store opening brings more than a dozen new jobs to the local community.

"We're excited to grow the Conn's HomePlus presence in Florida and introduce our wide selection of home products to customers in the Pinellas Park community who are looking to turn their home life to home love," said Chandra Holt, President and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We are thrilled to bring the Pinellas Park community our wide selection of national brand products, our next-day delivery service and a selection of personalized payment options."

Customers shopping at any store in Florida and at the new Pinellas Park store can expect next-day delivery on all major appliance purchases, TV purchases over $999, all mattress purchases over $999, all major fitness equipment purchases over $999 and select furniture purchases. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 9 am – 2:30 pm EDT, featuring free giveaways and food trucks, along with in-store promotions.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 150 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

