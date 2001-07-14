FLEETCOR+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, was recently certified as a Most Loved Workplace®. Backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis, the Most Loved Workplace validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

Most Loved Workplaces certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. FLEETCOR made the list based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

FLEETCOR strives to create a culture where its more than 10,000 employees serving customers in 100+ countries feel their function and contribution at the company has purpose, their voice is heard and that they feel included.

“From first-time contact with a candidate to the time an employee retires or pursues another opportunity, we create a journey to attract, recruit, onboard and retail top talent,” said Crystal Williams, chief human resources officer, FLEETCOR. “As such, employee experiences are designed with diversity, inclusion and belonging (DIBs) and woven into our fabric. This certification is a testament to the culture we are building at FLEETCOR.”

For information on career opportunities at FLEETCOR, visit https://www.fleetcor.com/careers/.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global corporate payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

