Coldwell Banker Announces 2022 30 Under 30 Award Winners

2 minutes ago
MADISON, N.J., July 26, 2022

The 30 Under 30 award celebrates top young real estate professionals who have made their mark at Coldwell Banker

MADISON, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announced its top Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate professionals below the age of 30 who have made their mark in real estate and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.

The Coldwell Banker® 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand's network of over 100,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 2,200 offices in 40 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.

The full Coldwell Banker® 30 Under 30 list in alphabetical order is listed below:

Name

Company

City

Adrianna Lonick

Coldwell Banker Realty

Woodbury,Minn

Alex McFadyen

Coldwell Banker Advantage

Fayetteville, NC

Alexander Arriaga

Coldwell Banker Prestige
Homes & Real Estate, Inc

Enterprise, Ala

Allison Flatt

Coldwell Banker Home
Source

Apple Valley, Calif

Angela Rossi

Coldwell Banker Ronan
Realty

Tottenham, Ontario, Canada

April Pancoast

Coldwell Banker Realty

Exton, Pa

Bailey Chavez

Coldwell Banker Northland

Cottonwood, Ariz

Bill Brockert

Coldwell Banker Realty

Bexley, Ohio

Caitlin Smith

Coldwell Banker Realty

Chicago, Ill

Carolina Ampuero

Coldwell Banker Realty

Fairfax, Va

Chris Ohab

Coldwell Banker Realty

Sparta, NJ

Corrin Dial

Coldwell Banker Sea Coast
Advantage

Jacksonville, NC

Dustin Walters

Coldwell Banker Realty

Cincinnati, Ohio

Fallon Arnold

Coldwell Banker Realty

St. Pete Beach, Fla

Graham McDonald

Coldwell Banker Realty

St. Charles, Ill

Isaiah Floyd

Coldwell Banker Realty

Arlington, Va

Jared Lebowitz

Coldwell Banker Hickok &
Boardman

Burlington, Vt

Julia Doxey

Coldwell Banker Mountain
Properties

Angel Fire, N.M

Katelyn E. Sullivan

Coldwell Banker Realty

Framingham, Mass

Kenzie Ross

Coldwell Banker Distinctive
Properties

Grand Junction, Colo

Marlee Kutzer

Coldwell Banker D'Ann
Harper, REALTORS®

San Antonio, Texas

Mary Ashleigh Browning

Coldwell Banker Caine

Spartanburg, SC

Morgan Franklin

Coldwell Banker Realty

Boston, Mass

Natalie Ramirez

Coldwell Banker Realty

Weston, Fla

Ruben Brangier

Coldwell Banker Hestia Group

Strassen, Luxembourg

Sasha Kaplan Pollak

Coldwell Banker Realty

Beverly Hills, Calif

Sean Murphy

Coldwell Banker Realty

Tampa, Fla

Tate Trentham

Coldwell Banker Kinard
Realty

Cleveland, Tenn

Valentine Clot

Coldwell Banker Europa
Realty

Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Veronique Manga

Coldwell Banker Realty

Arlington, Va

QUOTE:

"The 30 Under 30 award highlights our newest and brightest professionals at Coldwell Banker and we are delighted to celebrate this year's winners. I am proud to have an incredible network of influential leaders who endlessly explore new approaches to go above and beyond for their clients and continue to be a resource to those searching for their dream home. We know this year's winners will continue to shine brightly!"

- M. Ryan Gorman, CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2022 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

About AnywhereSM

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is on a mission to empower everyone's next move. Home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate – Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – the AnywhereSM portfolio includes franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures. Supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021, Anywhere is focused on simplifying, digitizing, and integrating the real estate transaction for all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying and selling journey. With innovative products and technology, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2021.

Media Inquiries:

Athena Snow

Kristen Carmen

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973.407.5590

973.580.3518

[email protected]

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldwell-banker-announces-2022-30-under-30-award-winners-301593196.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

