Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, today announced that it processed a total of $2.4 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2022, up 2% sequentially from the first quarter of the year. Both total card dollars and transactions processed in the Company’s Card segment, including PayFac, were all time quarterly records.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased to have generated sequential growth in total dollars processed in the second quarter and to report record processing performance in our Card segment. Prepaid also continued its strong growth, with transactions processed in the quarter nearly doubling from a year ago. And ACH generated sequential growth, although transaction volume and electronic check dollars processed were down from last year’s cryptocurrency related record performance. Since consumer lending has increased due to a weakened economy, ACH is also showing growth in its well-priced returned check transactions processed services. Output Solutions continues to outperform our internal revenue estimates and is positioned to accelerate growth through a rich pipeline of prospects from our cross-selling activities within our payments client base.”

“Our diversified channel strategy continues to enable us to generate strong growth. In addition, we have a strong new sales pipeline, primarily in our PayFac business, but also with our non-bank lenders, and have over $15 million of potential card spoilage that we expect to start recognizing in September. Moreover, both card and ACH volumes set records in the final month of the quarter, June 2022, with monthly card volumes setting an all-time high and ACH volumes nearly matching our all-time high for a month. Consequently, we are maintaining our outlook of 16% - 20% revenue growth for the year, conditioned on favorable economic conditions.”

Second Quarter 2022 Processing Results

Card Processing, Including PayFac vQ1 22 vQ2 21 Credit Card Dollars Processed + 2 % +9 % Credit Card Transactions Processed + 5 % +35 %

In the quarter, total Card dollars processed exceeded $332 million, with nearly 2.8 million transactions processed, both all-time quarterly records.

Prepaid vQ1 22 vQ2 21 Prepaid Card Load Volume - 16% +81% Prepaid Card Transactions Processed - 28% +190% Prepaid Card Purchase Dollars Processed - 27% +76%

Total dollars loaded on prepaid cards was $58 million in the second quarter of 2022.

ACH vQ1 22 vQ2 21 Electronic Check Transaction Volume + 10% - 8% Returned Check Transactions Processed + 9% +39% Electronic Check Dollars Processed + 10% -16% Output Solutions, Including Electronic and Print vQ1 22 vQ2 21 Transactions/Pieces Processed – 25% +11 %

Total transactions/pieces processed of over 2.1 million.

Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels in the second quarter of 2022 were $2.4 billion, up 2% compared to the first quarter of 2022, but down 12% compared to last year’s record second quarter. Total payment transactions processed in the second quarter of 2022 were 10.35 million.

