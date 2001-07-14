Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Stephen Clare has been named Vice President, Finance. Clare will have oversight of the company’s Financial Planning and Analysis as well as Business Development departments and will report directly to the Chief Financial Officer. He joins Sinclair from Audacy, where he was VP of Finance.

In making the announcement, Lucy Rutishauser, Sinclair’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer said, “Steve has a long history of excellence and financial expertise, particularly in the media space. We are thrilled Steve is returning to Sinclair where he worked earlier in his career.”

Previously, Clare held several executive financial leadership roles at Media General and LIN Media where he was VP of Finance and previously, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. He has served as an M&A Consultant and spent eight years at Sinclair where he was the company’s Assistant Controller of Operations and Assistant Controller of Radio.

Said Clare, “I am excited to return to the television industry, where I have spent most of my career, coming full circle and bringing my finance experience back to Sinclair, one of the top media companies. I look forward to working and reuniting with the Sinclair team.”

Clare holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Active in the community, Clare regularly volunteers with Mobile Loaves & Fishes/Community First!, an organization that works to end homelessness in Texas.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks and owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005737/en/