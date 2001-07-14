FOX News Digital finished the second quarter 2022 as the top-performing news organization in the competitive set in multiplatform minutes according to Comscore, marking the network’s fifth consecutive quarter in the top spot. FOX News Digital closed out the quarter delivering over 8.7 billion total multiplatform minutes, 4.3 billion total multiplatform views, and averaged 79.6 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors.*

FOX News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set in June, with 107 million total social interactions, notching the 31st straight quarter (94th consecutive month) FOX News has placed on top, according to Emplifi. Specifically, FOX News was number one in social engagement among the news competitive set, driving nearly 47 million interactions on Facebook and 47 million interactions on Instagram. Notably this was the 25th quarter in a row (74th consecutive month) FOX News placed first in Instagram interactions, and 32nd quarter leading Facebook interactions. FOX News also placed first with YouTube video views among news brands for the 5th straight quarter (17th consecutive month), garnering over 889.1 million video views, up 30% year over year, according to Shareablee.

For the quarter, FOXBusiness.com drove 505 million multiplatform views, a 48% increase year over year, besting CNN Business for the first time. Additionally, the business network delivered 847 million multiplatform minutes (+43% versus the prior year) and averaged 22.3 million monthly multiplatform unique visitors.*** FOX Business delivered the highest quarter ever of YouTube video views with 212 million video views, up 135% over last year, according to Shareablee.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 4,336,000,000 (down 8 percent vs. 2Q 2021)

CNN.com – 4,156,000,000 (down 11 percent vs. 2Q 2021)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 8,719,000,000 (down 12 percent vs. 2Q 2021)

CNN.com – 6,992,000,000 (down 13 percent vs. 2Q 2021)

Average Multi-Platform Monthly Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 79,624,000 (down 8 percent vs. 2Q 2021)

CNN.com – 122,170,000 (down 7 percent vs. 2Q 2021)

JUNE 2022 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,406,000,000 (down 5 percent vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 1,288,000,000 (down 11 percent vs. May 2022)

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 2,878,000,000 (down 2 percent vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 2,213,000,000 (down 5 percent vs. May 2022)

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 82,343,000 (up 3 percent vs. May 2022)

CNN.com – 122,030,000 (down 7 percent vs. May 2022)

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 20 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

