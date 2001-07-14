Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

ENFUSION CONTINUES TO EXPAND INTO NEW CLIENT SEGMENTS THROUGH THE LAUNCH OF ENFUSION EXPRESS OEMS

- Broadens distribution through new Prime Broker and Outsourced Trading Desk partnerships -

- Cowen and Company, LLC (“Cowen”) named the first partner to offer Enfusion Express to its client base -

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) solutions for investment managers, today announced the launch of Enfusion Express, a lightweight yet institutional-grade, SaaS order and execution management system (“OEMS”) tailored specifically to the needs of smaller fund managers typically with less than $100 million in AUM. The solution enables Enfusion to extend its technology to a global and growing market segment not previously targeted by the company’s front-to-back-office investment management system.

Enfusion Express enables smaller managers who have limited resources but comprehensive requirements to access sophisticated pre-trade, execution, and post-trade solutions, reduce manual processes, improve real-time, portfolio-level visibility, and streamline connectivity to their execution, fund administration, prime brokerage, and other partners. As these small funds continue to grow in both size and complexity, they can easily upgrade to Enfusion’s comprehensive platform for enhanced OEMS capabilities, full portfolio management and accounting functions, analytics, and outsourced managed services.

“Enfusion Express addresses the operational needs of smaller funds, both newly launched and existing, that remain an underserved but growing segment of the market. Sell-side firms are recognizing and responding to their unique needs, as evidenced by an uptick in solutions like Outsourced Trading Desks. We see an opportunity to provide best-in-class solutions to these managers as they look to scale their firms while deepening our relationships with our ecosystem partners,” said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. “As we continue our expansion into new market segments, Enfusion Express serves as a natural extension of our strategy. There are numerous countries with a significant concentration of smaller managers, and I see Enfusion Express ultimately accelerating our penetration into these markets.

Enfusion Express is available through partners who already serve the small fund manager segment, such as prime brokers, Outsourced Trading Desks (“OTDs”), allocators, and fund administrators. Cowen is the first partner to offer the solution to its client base. Enfusion and Cowen’s tight coordination is designed to deliver an efficient end-to-end solution that results in enhanced client experience and greater risk reduction.

“We are excited to partner with Enfusion and offer Express to our clients,” said Mike Rosen, Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, Cowen. “This partnership demonstrates our commitment to providing clients with market-leading solutions and is a natural fit with our prime brokerage and OTD businesses. Our global clients can leverage Enfusion’s market-leading technology with full support from our front-to-back sales, technology, and operations teams.”

BroadArch Capital, a Connecticut-based hedge fund manager, is the first client live on Enfusion Express. The solution enables real-time visibility into trade execution conducted by Cowen’s OTD on its behalf, as well as simplified order submission and allocation.

“We have a long history with Cowen as a client of their Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading Desk and welcome this innovative and robust offering.” Said Robert Reitzes, Managing Partner, Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer at BroadArch Capital. “Enfusion Express allows us to create orders quickly and monitor their status via dashboards which show P&L and portfolio exposure. It’s easy to add or unwind positions based on intra-day market events. It is one system that saves me time, money, and headaches.”

“Cowen has a long history of not only superior client service, but also of delivering innovation to its client base,” said CEO Thomas Kim. “We are proud to work closely with them to deliver a superior turn-key solution to their client base.”

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management SaaS platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one, cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 750+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

Source: Enfusion, Inc.

Source Code: ENFN-IR

ENFN-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005289/en/