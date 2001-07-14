Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is recognized as the No. 5 America’s Best Employers For Women. This recognition lands on the heels of Carvana also being named by Forbes on the 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies list and being designated one of America’s best employers for diversity earlier this year. Landing in the list’s top five reinforces Carvana’s leadership as the fastest organic growth used auto retailer in U.S. history, and the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a diverse, safe, and nurturing workplace that’s dedicated to treating people better and creating great customer experiences. Powered by a community of thousands of team members, Carvana’s innovative spirit has always been driven by valuing diverse perspectives in an environment designed to encourage and embolden.

“Carvana believes in treating people better, from our customers to our thousands of team members across the country,” said Adrienne Sanford, Vice President, People Operations at Carvana. “Tech, Logistics, and Automotive industries have traditionally been male dominated spaces, yet Carvana has always stood for change for the better. We’re building a workplace culture that values everyone’s voice. We truly believe that Carvana is for everyone. Our mission of creating a better experience for our customers starts from within Carvana, and being recognized as a place where women are valued means we’re succeeding at changing the broader automotive industry for the better.”

Carvana takes care of its people, so they can in turn take the best possible care of its customers, driving them happy through their car shopping, buying, or selling experience. Carvana promotes deeper, comprehensive career pathing, going the extra mile to recruit and retain team members looking to make a real impact with their work. Carvana prioritizes a company-wide view on the total wellness of every team member to ensure a supportive and fulfilling experience across all lifestyles and needs, providing a reimagined employee experience designed for the job market of the future. The approach considers mental wellbeing, financial security and literacy, physical health, educational opportunities, and examples include Carvana Communities resource groups like CarMama and WAVEE, Carvana Cares community impact, sweat-equity Passion Projects, career development, rotational programs, on-the-job training certifications and more. Carvana team members enjoy a variety of values-based benefits and perks, each designed to promote a deeper, more connective company culture.

According to Forbes, the approach is one that is changing the tide across the rest of the automotive industry. Carvana has improved the way people buy – and sell – cars, demonstrated by its 4.7 out of 5 star customer experience rating average. Carvana continues to grow, now serving more than 80% of the U.S. population across more than 300 markets. With a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, Carvana has become the second largest used automotive retailer in the U.S. and one of the fastest companies to debut on the Fortune 500.

Carvana has corporate locations in Tempe, Los Angeles, Atlanta and the Bay Area. It also has several Inspection and Reconditioning Centers, patented Car Vending Machines, and hubs throughout the United States. To become a part of the team disrupting the status quo in automotive retail, visit Carvana+Careers to learn more about the growing team, job opportunities and the #CarvanaCares way of life.

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. With a continued focus on its customers, technology and innovation, Carvana offers an intuitive and convenient online car buying, selling, and financing experience. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company, providing as-soon-as-next-day delivery to customers in over 300 U.S. markets.

